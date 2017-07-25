Former footballer Vinnie Jones cries foul over 100 dead foxes tweet

LONDON: Former Welsh footballer and actor Vinnie Jones on Monday (Jul 24) cried foul after a photo showing 100 dead foxes was tweeted from his Twitter account, according to British media reports.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, said: "A real night lamping #foxes @BASCnews anyone beat this? Old school red filter @fieldsportstv."



Lamping is used to describe the hunting of foxes at night, when hunters go after their prey with lamps.

The tweet drew ire from animal activists, who labelled the photo a "massacre". The Independent reported Phillipa King from the League Against Cruel Sports describing the cull as “unjustified”.

“Although the activity may be legal, there is no doubt it is unethical and likely totally unjustified – as fox populations are self-regulating,” she said.

“The joy expressed here highlights the true nature of this activity, which is killing wildlife for fun and has nothing to do with fox control.”

But Jones protested his innocence, saying that his Twitter account was hacked.

"I have just woke to see these tweets with fox pics, this is a hack I've never seen this pic in my life and did NOT tweet it it is a HACK!"

He added: "I am very sorry for the distress this HACKED picture has caused everyone I DO NOT condone it anyway."



However Jones’ reputation as a keen hunting enthusiast led many on social media to question whether his Twitter account had been compromised.



"Why would a hacker then delete [the photo]?" one person asked on Twitter.



The Daily Express cited a Twitter user who said: "He thought he was being funny then panicked."

Jones, 52, carved a “hard man” reputation for himself during a 15-year professional career with stints at Chelsea, Leeds, Sheffield United and Wimbledon, with whom he won the FA Cup in 1988.

He turned to acting in 1998, appearing in Guy Ritchie’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, in which he played a thuggish debt collector. His other acting credits include Lock, Stock’s follow-up Snatch and Gone in 60 Seconds.

In recent years, he has been known to express a passion for pigeon shooting and fox-hunting, which is legal in the United Kingdom.

"My perfect day would be to get up early, get the hide out, shoot pigeons all day, bagging 200, then go lamping all night and get half-a-dozen foxes,” he told Shooting UK in an interview.

In January, he posted an image of 16 dead rabbits on Twitter.