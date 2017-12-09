Former Georgian leader Saakashvili says he has been detained again in Kiev

The former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili said on Friday he had been detained again by Ukrainian authorities, after he escaped police custody earlier this week.

"Urgent. They have detained Mikheil Saakashvili," a statement posted on his official Facebook page said, calling for his supporters to protest at the pre-trial detention centre where he was being taken.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Catherine Evans)