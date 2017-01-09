Former Iranian president Rafsanjani dies
TEHRAN: Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died in hospital on Sunday (Jan 8) after suffering a heart attack, the ISNA and Fars news agencies reported.
Rafsanjani, who was 82, served as president twice and was a pivotal figure in the foundation of the Islamic republic in 1979.
