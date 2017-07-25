Former sect leader found guilty of polygamy in Canada case

A Canadian court on Monday found a former leader of a breakaway religious sect guilty of practicing polygamy, after a decades-long attempt to prosecute members of the group, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said.

Winston Blackmore, who is accused of having two dozen wives, at the BC Supreme Court in Cranbrook, British Columbia, Canada July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Winston Blackmore, a former bishop of the breakaway Mormon community of Bountiful in southeastern British Columbia, was found guilty by a British Columbia Supreme Court judge of one count of polygamy.

Justice Sheri Ann Donegan had not yet given her finding on Blackmore's co-accused, James Oler, another former leader of the sect, who also faced one count of polygamy.

