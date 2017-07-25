Former sect leader found guilty of polygamy in Canada case

A Canadian court on Monday found a former leader of a breakaway religious sect guilty of practicing polygamy, after a decades-long attempt to prosecute members of the group, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said.

REUTERS: A Canadian court on Monday found a former leader of a breakaway religious sect guilty of practicing polygamy, after a decades-long attempt to prosecute members of the group, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said.

Winston Blackmore, a former bishop of the breakaway Mormon community of Bountiful in southeastern British Columbia, was found guilty by a British Columbia Supreme Court judge of one count of polygamy.

Justice Sheri Ann Donegan had not yet given her finding on Blackmore's co-accused, James Oler, another former leader of the sect, who also faced one count of polygamy.

(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Cooney)