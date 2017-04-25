Former US President George H.W. Bush staying in hospital few more days

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush will remain for a few more days in a Houston hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia, the hospital said on Monday.

Houston Medical Centre said Bush, 92, "continues to be in good spirits and is resting comfortably."

"Mr. Bush will remain in the hospital for a few more days of observation, and his medical team hopes to discharge him by the end of the week," it said in a written statement.

A spokesman for the former president, Jim McGrath, directed Reuters to the hospital statement.

Bush, who served in the White House from 1989 to 1993 and is the father of former President George W. Bush, was admitted to the hospital on April 14 for a cough that was later diagnosed as a mild case of pneumonia, McGrath has said.

In an earlier bout with pneumonia, Bush spent more than two weeks at Houston Methodist in January, much of it in the intensive care unit.

