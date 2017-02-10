Four arrested in France for planning attack - sources

PARIS: Four people have been arrested in and around Montpellier, southern France, on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack, police and justice sources said on Friday.

Those in custody included a 22 year-old man and his 16 year-old girlfriend, both known to authorities for connections with radical Islam, after authorities found TATP explosives and other bomb-making materials in his home.

France remains on high alert over possible Islamist militant attacks. More than 230 people have died in a series of assaults since the beginning of 2015 and the country has been under state of emergency rules since November the same year.

(Reporting by French service, writing by Andrew Callus, Editing by Leigh Thomas)