Four injured in 'attempted terror attack' in New York subway

NEW YORK: Four people were injured on Monday (Dec 11) in the blast that rocked a subway station in the heart of Manhattan, in what the city's mayor said was an "attempted terrorist attack."



The blast - which took place in the station at the Port Authority bus terminal, not far from New York's iconic Times Square - sparked commuter panic and travel disruptions.



A man suspected of being behind the blast was in custody, and suffered injuries, police said. None of the other injuries were life-threatening.



The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017





"This is New York. The reality is that we are a target by many who would like to make a statement against democracy, against freedom," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters.

"This was an attempted terrorist attack," Mayor Bill de Blasio added. "Thank god the perpetrator did not achieve his ultimate goals."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bus terminal was temporarily closed, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a Twitter statement.



The police also advised members of the public to avoid the area.

Map of Manhattan locating Monday's explosion.

​​​​​​​New York police commissioner James O'Neill said the 27-year-old suspect had strapped the explosive device to his body. He suffered burns to the hands and abdomen, and other injuries.

Photos were circulating on social media of the man on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his mask and injuries to his torso.

Former New York police chief Bill Bratton told MSNBC television that he had been told the suspect was originally from Bangladesh and may have been acting in the name of the Islamic State group.



Police quickly evacuated the Port Authority station and closed roads in the area, which were filled with police cars and ambulances with flashing lights.

The blast occurred at the peak of the morning rush hour, shortly before 8am (1300 GMT), when large numbers of people were headed to work.

“There was a stampede up the stairs to get out,” said Diego Fernandez, one of the commuters at Port Authority. “Everybody was scared and running and shouting.”

President Donald Trump was briefed on the explosion, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote on Twitter.



Times Square right now..... pic.twitter.com/AhnyXwXyNe — Morgan Anthony (@Morgan19Anthony) December 11, 2017

The incident occurred less than two months after an Uzbek immigrant killed eight people by speeding a rental truck down a New York City bike path, in an attack for which Islamic State claimed responsibility.

In September 2016, a man injured more than two dozen people when he set off a homemade bomb in New York's Chelsea district.

New York is on high alert ahead of the holidays, which culminate every year with the giant New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, attended by hundreds of thousands of revellers.

"We have the Statue of Liberty in our harbour, and that makes us an international target. We understand that," Cuomo said.