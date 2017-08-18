'Four suspected terrorists' shot dead south of Barcelona: Police

MADRID: Spanish police said they had shot dead "four suspected terrorists" and left another injured early Friday (Aug 18) in Cambrils, a city south of Barcelona where a van mowed into pedestrians on Thursday, killing 13 people.



It was not clear how the operation was linked to the van attack in Barcelona on Thursday that has left so far 13 people dead.

The regional government of Catalonia, where both Barcelona and Cambrils are located, also confirmed the incident, which police had earlier qualified as a "possible terrorist attack."

Catalan emergency services said on Twitter that people in Cambrils, which is on the coast, should "stay home, stay safe."