France advises against all travel to North Korea amid rising tensions
PARIS: France's foreign ministry on Friday warned its citizens to avoid all but essential travel to North Korea given the heightened tensions in the region.
"Due to the current rising tensions and a climate of uncertainty and unpredictability that surrounds North Korea, all travel except for essential reasons is not advised," the foreign ministry said in an updated travel advisory for its citizens.
