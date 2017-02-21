France arrests three on suspicion of wanting to fight in Syria, planning attack

PARIS: Three men have been arrested in France and are being questioned by the anti-terrorist services on suspicion of wanting to go to Syria or planning attacks in France, police and judicial sources said on Tuesday.

The three were arrested by French intelligence agents in the towns of Clermont-Ferrand and Marseille, and in the Paris region, the sources said.

The suspects "have been arrested as part of a preliminary investigation started in January on suspicion of leaving for Syria or committing an act in France", a source said.

(Reporting by Gerard Bon and Chine Labbe; Writing by Richard Balmforth)