France backs Trump pledge to keep US troops in Afghanistan

PARIS: France on Wednesday backed a commitment by U.S. President Donald Trump to maintain a military presence in Afghanistan.

"France recognises the importance of this undertaking and remains resolutely engaged in the struggle against terrorism," a foreign ministry statement said.

Trump on Monday rowed back on a campaign pledge to quit Afghanistan, committing instead to an open-ended "fight to win" against Taliban insurgents there.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by John Stonestreet)