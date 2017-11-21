France can play productive role in Middle East - Iran president

France can play a productive role in the Middle East by having a "realistic and impartial approach" Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call Tuesday, according to Iranian state media.

BEIRUT: France can play a productive role in the Middle East by having a "realistic and impartial approach" Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call Tuesday, according to Iranian state media.

Tensions between Iran and France increased last week after Macron said that Tehran should be less aggressive in the region and should clarify its ballistic missile programme.

