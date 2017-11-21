France can play productive role in Middle East - Iran president

France can play productive role in Middle East - Iran president

France can play a productive role in the Middle East by having a "realistic and impartial approach" Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call Tuesday, according to Iranian state media.

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he meets a group of children to mark the United Nations Universal Children’s Day at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 20, 2017. Picture taken November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Tensions between Iran and France increased last week after Macron said that Tehran should be less aggressive in the region and should clarify its ballistic missile programme.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

