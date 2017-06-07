France confirms death of second citizen in London Bridge attack

France confirms death of second citizen in London Bridge attack

Pedestrians walk over London Bridge, and look at floral tributes, near the scene of the recent attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, London, Britain June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

PARIS: France said on Wednesday that two of its citizens were among the seven people killed when militants drove a van into revellers and then went on a stabbing spree in central London on Saturday.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that a third French national was still missing and that four were gravely injured.

Le Parisien daily newspaper named the dead man as 36-year-old Sebastian Belanger.

London police said late on Tuesday that they feared a French tourist, 45-year-old Xavier Thomas, had been thrown into the River Thames by the attackers' van and drowned. His girlfriend was seriously injured in the collision.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by John Irish)

Source: Reuters