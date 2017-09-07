France offers Belgium to supply its army with Rafale war planes

France has offered Belgium a deal to purchase Dassault Aviation's Rafale war planes, the French Defence ministry said on Thursday, as Brussels seeks to replace 34 of its Lockheed Martin's F-16 planes.

"The Defence minister, Florence Parly, has offered the Belgian Defence minister to setup an in-depth partnership between our two countries in order to respond to the need expressed by the Belgian air force," the ministry said.

Dassault Aviation had no immediate comment.

