France open counter-terrorism probe into knife-wielding man at Eiffel Tower - source

PARIS: French prosecutors have opened a counter-terrorism investigation after an incident late on Saturday at Paris' Eiffel Tower in which a man with a blade tried to force entry to the tourist site, a judicial source said.

The incident occurred around 2130 GMT on Saturday. It was initially treated as a criminal matter, but was later designated a counter-terrorism case because of the suspect's statements to police and his apparent radicalisation, the source said.

