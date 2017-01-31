France's Fillon confirms he and his wife were questioned in fake jobs case

PARIS: French centre-right election candidate Francois Fillon confirmed that he and his wife had been questioned by police investigators on Monday over allegations that his wife had been paid for fake jobs.

Fillon, who has denied any wrongdoing and has said the jobs were real, said he and his wife Penelope had provided information that would help "establish the truth on the work carried out by Mrs Fillon".

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Kevin Liffey)