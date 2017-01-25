France's Fillon says press report about his wife shows 'contempt'

PARIS: French presidential election frontrunner Francois Fillon said on Wednesday that he was outraged at a press report that his wife had been paid for fake work and said the article showed "contempt and misogyny".

The satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine reported that Penelope Fillon had been paid 600,000 euros (511,979 pounds) for employment as a parliamentary assistant to him and later to his replacement as a National Assembly deputy, and for work at a cultural journal, though there was no evidence she had ever really worked.

"I am outraged by the contempt and the misogyny of this article," Fillon, a former conservative prime minister who is running for The Republicans party in the presidential election on April 23 and May 7, told journalists in Bordeaux.

(Reporting by Brian Love and Sophie Louet; Writing By Richard Balmforth)