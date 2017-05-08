France's Hollande greets Macron in first meeting since victory

PARIS: French President Francois Hollande warmly greeted Emmanuel Macron on Monday (May 8) in their first public meeting since the centrist's resounding election victory the day before.

Hollande smiled and clasped the arms of his one-time economy minister as the two men attended a ceremony at Paris's Arc de Triomphe to commemorate victory over the Nazis in World War II.

The president walked beside the 39-year-old Macron to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the monument, where they laid a wreath.

Hollande plucked Macron from obscurity three years ago when he named the former investment banker his economy minister, marking the start of his meteoric rise to Sunday's electoral victory over far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Final results from the interior ministry out Monday showed Macron - who will be France's youngest ever president - won 66.1 per cent of the vote against 33.9 per cent for Le Pen.

1 IN 3 DECLINED TO CHOOSE



Macron received a total of 20,753,797 votes, compared with 10,644,118 for Marine Le Pen, the ministry announced the day after the landmark election.

The abstention rate was 25.44 per cent, the highest since the presidential election in 1969.



The interior ministry on Sunday also reported a record number of blank and invalid ballots, accounting for 9 per cent of all registered voters, compared with 2 per cent in the first round. Together with the abstention rate, that means that one in three voters declined to choose between the two candidates.

The abstention rate was 22.23 per cent for during the first round of the election on Apr 23, making it the first time since the 1969 election that turnout was lower in the second round than in the first.

Casting a blank ballot - traditionally used by disgruntled French voters as a protest vote - usually increases in the second round. But this year it quadrupled, thanks in part to an unprecedented situation of neither the two mainstream left-leaning or right-leaning parties making it to the run-off.