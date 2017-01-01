Channel NewsAsia

France's Hollande says to visit Iraq Monday

French President Francois Hollande on Saturday said he would visit Iraq on Monday to salute troops which are taking part in a U.S.-led military coalition against the Islamic State.

French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech during his visit to the French elevators company ETNA France in Taverny, near Paris, France, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

"We're not done with the plight of terrorism. We have to keep on fighting it," Hollande said in a New Year address to the nation that was broadcast on French television.

"This is the reason for our military operations abroad, in Mali, in Syria, in Iraq - Iraq where I'll be going the day after tomorrow to salute our troops."

