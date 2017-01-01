France's Hollande says to visit Iraq Monday

PARIS: French President Francois Hollande on Saturday said he would visit Iraq on Monday to salute troops which are taking part in a U.S.-led military coalition against the Islamic State.

"We're not done with the plight of terrorism. We have to keep on fighting it," Hollande said in a New Year address to the nation that was broadcast on French television.

"This is the reason for our military operations abroad, in Mali, in Syria, in Iraq - Iraq where I'll be going the day after tomorrow to salute our troops."

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Ingrid Melander)