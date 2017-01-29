Channel NewsAsia

France's Hollande warns Trump against protectionism

French President Francois Hollande on Sunday warned U.S. President Donald Trump against taking a protectionist approach, which would have economic and political consequences, and said democratic principles should be respected.

  • Posted 29 Jan 2017 05:00
  • Updated 29 Jan 2017 05:10
France's president Francois Hollande attends a visit to the Museum of Memory and Human Rights in Santiago, during Hollande's official visit to the country, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

"In an unstable and uncertain world, turning inward would be a dead-end," Hollande told Trump in their first official telephone conversation, according to a statement from the president's office.

