France's Hollande warns Trump against protectionism

PARIS: French President Francois Hollande on Sunday warned U.S. President Donald Trump against taking a protectionist approach, which would have economic and political consequences, and said democratic principles should be respected.

"In an unstable and uncertain world, turning inward would be a dead-end," Hollande told Trump in their first official telephone conversation, according to a statement from the president's office.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Ralph Boulton)