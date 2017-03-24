Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

France's Le Pen, on Russia visit, heads to Kremlin for exhibition

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen set off for the Kremlin on Friday to visit an exhibition of French gothic art, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, told reporters.

  • Posted 24 Mar 2017 17:50
Candidate for the 2017 presidential election Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader, arrives for a meeting with members of the State Duma, the Russian lower house of parliament's international affairs committee, in Moscow, Russia March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW: French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen set off for the Kremlin on Friday to visit an exhibition of French gothic art, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, told reporters.

Le Pen held meetings earlier on Friday with Russian parliamentarians, but it was unclear whether she was going to also meet senior government officials. President Vladimir Putin was at the Kremlin on Friday at an awards ceremony.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)

- Reuters