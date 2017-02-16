France's Le Pen to meet Lebanon's Hariri, Aoun on Monday

PARIS/BEIRUT: France's far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen is due to visit Lebanon this coming weekend and will meet Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri and President Michel Aoun on Monday, officials said.

Le Pen's visit, confirmed to Reuters by a member of her entourage, will come nine weeks from a French election in which she is among the leading candidates competing with conservative Francois Fillon for the presidency.

A spokeswoman for Hariri said a meeting would take place on Monday. The Le Pen official said she would also meet Aoun. Sources in Aoun's office confirmed the meeting, set for Monday.

Sunni Muslim Hariri lived in exile in France for a time until his return to Lebanon in 2014 and his family has close links to conservative former French President Jacques Chirac.

