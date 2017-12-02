France's Macron calls for dialogue between Baghdad and Iraqi Kurds

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Saturday for dialogue in Iraq between the central government in Baghdad and the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.

PARIS/BAGHDAD: French President Emmanuel Macron called on Saturday for dialogue in Iraq between the central government in Baghdad and the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.

After a meeting with Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani in Paris, Macron told a news conference he was convinced a "constructive dialogue" could lead to lifting restrictions on the Kurdish region.

