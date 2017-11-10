France's Macron says received no request to host ex-Lebanese PM Hariri in France

DUBAI: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he had informal contacts with former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, but there had been no request to transfer him to France.

Speaking at a news conference in Dubai, Macron also said ahead of a trip to see Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh later on Thursday that he would not make any public comment on the wave of arrests in the Kingdom saying it was not his style to interfere in the domestic policies of other countries.

