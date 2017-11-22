France's Macron tells Iran, Israel leaders of need to preserve Lebanon's stability

French President Emmanuel Macron told the leaders of Iran and Israel in separate telephone calls that it was vital to keep Lebanon disassociated from regional crisis and urged all countries in the region to work collectively to reduce tensions.

Macron's office also said in a statement that he had told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that France was attached to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but that regional subjects and ballistic missile programmers should be discussed separately.

