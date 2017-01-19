France's Macron to field candidates in all parliamentary constituencies

PARIS: Independent French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would field candidates in all constituencies in June parliamentary elections and would welcome individual candidates from other parties, but would not strike any deal with the parties themselves.

"I want to be very clear, there will be no deal with any political party whatsoever," he said at a news conference.

"En Marche (Forward - the political movement Macron launched last year) is there to welcome the candidacies of committed citizens. They can be Socialists, radicals, Ecologists, centrists or Republicans, as long as they agree with our platform."

Macron, a former economy minister, declared himself late last year a candidate for the April and May presidential elections.

