France's Macron to meet Italian PM on Sunday

New French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Paris during a working dinner on Sunday night, the French presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

PARIS: New French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Paris during a working dinner on Sunday night, the French presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

Macron met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday, a day after his inauguration, to draw up a roadmap to deeper European Union integration.

He also met European Council President Donald Tusk over lunch on Wednesday in Paris, saying he said to wanted to start working immediately on the overhaul of the bloc.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)