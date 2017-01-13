France's Montebourg seen as winner of first left-wing primary debate -poll

PARIS: Former Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg was seen as the winner of the first French left-wing primary television debate among candidates for the Left's nomination in the 2017 presidential election, a poll published immediately afterward showed.

The flash survey by Elabe pollsters after Thursday's debate found that 29 percent of people considered Montebourg most convincing, with former Prime Minister Manuel Valls on 26 pct and former Education Minister Benoit Hamon third at 20 percent.

Among left-wing supporters, however, Valls came out on top with 28 percent, with Hamon at 27 percent and Montebourg at 23 percent.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Peter Cooney)