France says priority in Syria remains UN resolution, peace talks

PARIS: France is still seeking a United Nations Security Council resolution on Syria, the country's foreign minister said on Thursday, adding that diplomatic negotiations were a priority over possible military action.

"France is still seeking to talk with its partners on the Security Council, especially the permanent members, and Russia in particular," Jean-Marc Ayrault told CNews television.

Asked whether France could join any possible U.S. military action on Syria, following widespread condemnation of a suspected Syrian government poison gas attack on civilians this week, Ayrault replied that France's priority remained seeking a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

"The first stage is to get a resolution vote and above all to re-start peace negotiations in Geneva. It is not to go in ourselves, under the pretext that the U.S. President may have a rush of blood to the head, and get onto a war footing," said Ayrault.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sarah White)