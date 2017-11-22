France seeks UN Security Council meeting on migrants in Libya

PARIS: France has called for a United Nations Security Council meeting on the treatment of migrants in Libya and will seek sanctions if Libyan authorities do not take action, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.

Le Drian said he wanted the International Organization for Migration and the U.N. Refugee Agency to publish details about the trafficking of migrants in the country.

"Libyan authorities, who have been alerted several times, including by myself because I was there in September, have decided to open an investigation into the facts," Le Drian said.

"We want it to go fast and if the Libyan justice system can not carry this procedure through then we should open international sanctions," Le Drian said during a question and answer session at the lower house of French parliament.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Emmanuel Jarry; editing by Michel Rose)