France tells eastern Libyan military commander to respect UN talks

BENGHAZI, Libya: France told eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar he needed to respect the U.N. peace process to stabilise the oil producer, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday.

"I said there is no alternative (to the U.N. plan) for you," Le Drian told reporters after meeting Haftar in Benghazi. "You need to put yourself at the service of your country."

