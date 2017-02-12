Frank-Walter Steinmeier elected German president: Assembly vote
- Posted 12 Feb 2017 21:42
BERLIN: Germany's former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the centre-left Social Democrats was elected Sunday as the country's ceremonial president in a vote held in the national parliament.
Steinmeier, 61, was voted in as head of state for a five-year term with 931 out of 1,239 valid votes by a special Federal Assembly, made up of lawmakers and state deputies as well as artists, writers and other citizens.
- AFP