French candidate Fillon's lawyer says he confident, but supporters worry

PARIS: A lawyer for Francois Fillon went to the financial prosecutor's office on Thursday to defend the French presidential candidate against press allegations that his wife had received a salary for a fake job, a charge that could harm his bid for the Elysee.

Fillon, the conservative frontrunner in this spring's election, had seen his ratings drop slightly in recent weeks prior to the press allegations and had been looking to a big rally in Paris on Sunday to inject fresh life into his campaign.

But the scandal involving his wife Penelope has rattled lawmakers in Fillon's The Republicans (LR) party, though in public they insisted it would have no impact on the campaign.

"Are we going to allow a fake scandal dictate the agenda of Francois Fillon, one of the best-placed candidates? No way," a senior campaign manager, Bruno Retailleau, told Europe 1 radio.

The satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine reported this week that Penelope Fillon had been paid some 600,000 euros (US$645,000) for many years of employment as a parliamentary assistant to Fillon, then to his replacement as a National Assembly lawmaker and also for work at a cultural journal.

It said its research had showed there was no evidence she had ever really worked.

Fillon, 62, a devout Catholic who has pitched himself to voters as an honest and morally irreproachable candidate, has reacted angrily to the report, saying it showed "contempt and misogyny".

"WE'RE IN TROUBLE"

Fillon's lawyer Antonin Levy told reporters on Thursday he was "very confident" as he arrived at the prosecutor's office carrying a blue back-pack.

Fillon's camp said prosecutors would be presented with evidence to show Penelope Fillon had indeed carried out the work for which she had been paid.

But there was a palpable sense of worry among Fillon's supporters in the corridors of parliament on Thursday.

"We're in trouble, this is really not helping us," one LR lawmaker said.

"Fillon must react really quickly, with something really strong to prove there is no wrongdoing," another lawmaker said. Both spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid publicly criticising their presidential candidate.

Fillon had until now been seen on a fairly smooth trajectory towards the Elysee - the election will be held in two stages, on April 23 and May 7 - despite a strong challenge from far-right party leader Marine Le Pen and from centrist Emmanuel Macron.

The image conveyed by the Welsh-born Penelope Fillon's own rare public comments and glossy magazines is of a woman leading a country life and keeping home for her family in their 12th century chateau near Le Mans, west of Paris.

Last October she told a newspaper, Le Bien Public: "Up to now, I have never been involved in the political life of my husband."

Valerie Pecresse, a senior LR politician, told RTL radio she had not been aware of Penelope Fillon having worked as a parliamentary assistant. Party lawmakers told Reuters the same, on condition of anonymity.

On Wednesday, the party's secretary-general Bernard Accoyer said he had seen Penelope Fillon work in Paris, while a campaign spokeswoman Florence Portelli said she was working for Fillon from his La Sarthe constituency, sowing some further confusion.

(For graphics on French presiential election click http://apac1.proxy.cp.thomsonreuters.com/fingfx/gfx/rngs/FRANCE-ELECTION/010031D933E/images/banners/top-illo-jan24.png)

(Reporting by Sophie Louet, Emile Picy, Brian Love and Gerard Bon; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Gareth Jones)