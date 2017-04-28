French counter-terrorism unit opens probe after police officers wounded in La Reunion

The Paris prosecutor's counter-terrorism section has opened an investigation after two police officers were wounded on Thursday morning by an armed gunman on the French overseas territory of La Reunion, a judicial source said.

"This morning, two policemen in La Reunion were wounded while arresting a dangerous individual," a local police statement said.

"After responding to shots, the policemen managed to restrain the assailant," it added.

