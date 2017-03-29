French ex-PM Valls says will vote for Macron in election
French former Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday he would vote for centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron rather than the Socialist contender in France's presidential election.
Valls, a Socialist himself, said the election was wide-open and he would to do all he could to ensure that far-right leader Marine Le Pen, second-placed in opinion polls, did not get to the second, runoff round on May 7 or win power.
"I'm not going to take any risks," Valls told BFM TV.
French opinion polls have consistently shown Macron winning the election in a second-round vote where he would face off against Le Pen.
