French ex-PM Valls trails in left-wing TV primary debate - poll

PARIS: Former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, long a favourite to win the Socialist party ticket for this year's presidential election, was seen as having trailed other candidates in a television left-wing debate on Sunday, a flash poll showed.

The Elabe poll of 1,053 people of mixed political stripe said that 29 percent had found former economy minister, Arnaud Montebourg, "more convincing" than Valls, on 26 percent in a debate among seven left-wing candidates.

A separate part of the poll, measuring sentiment only among left-wing voters, gave Benoit Hamon, a former education minister, 30 percent of the vote compared to 28 percent for Valls.

