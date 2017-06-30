French far-right leader Le Pen put under formal investigation - source

World

French far-right leader Le Pen put under formal investigation - source

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was put under formal investigation on Friday as part of a probe into the alleged misuse of European Union funds to pay parliamentary assistants, a judicial source said.

Newly-elected member of parliament Marine Le Pen of France's far-right National Front (FN) political party attends the opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
(Updated: )

PARIS: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was put under formal investigation on Friday as part of a probe into the alleged misuse of European Union funds to pay parliamentary assistants, a judicial source said.

Le Pen, who is being investigated for breach of trust, has previously denied any wrongdoing in a case that she has said it politically motivated.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by John Irish; Editing by Richard Lough)

Source: Reuters