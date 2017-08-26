French foreign minister, defence minister arrive in Baghdad

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly arrived Saturday in Baghdad, Iraqi State TV said.

Le Drian and Parly will discuss with Iraqi leaders the war on Islamic State, the stabilisation of cities destroyed in the conflict and assitance to refugees, according to diplomats.

France is a main partner in the U.S.-led coalition helping Baghdad fight the militants who seized parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014.

