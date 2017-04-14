French judges ask for Le Pen's parliamentary immunity to be lifted - source
PARIS: French judges investigating far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's alleged misuse of European Union funds to pay for party assistants have asked for her European parliamentary immunity to be lifted, a judicial source said on Friday.
Asked on franceinfo TV station whether she was calling on MEPs to reject the request, Le Pen said: "It's a debate that we will have at the European parliament's legal committee" and declined to comment further.
Last month, European lawmakers lifted her immunity in a separate case which concerns her tweeting pictures of Islamic State violence.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by GV De Clercq)
- Reuters