French Left seeks candidate to take election poisoned chalice

PARIS: France's divided Left will this weekend narrow its search for a candidate for presidential elections, though opinion polls show whoever emerges victor will struggle to head off humiliation in the spring.

Any Left candidate must deal with the heavy legacy of President Francois Hollande, whose ratings plummeted with his failure to turn the economy around. It appears a near-certainty that no Left representative will get beyond the April 23 first round.

The focus of campaigning - not only for the Socialists but also the election front-runners - is likely to focus on France's moderate left, a vast electorate spanning factory and office workers, shopkeepers and Paris professional elites.

Voters will whittle down a field of seven in a left-wing primary organised by the ruling Socialist majority on Sunday. The winner and runner-up will go into a Jan. 29 runoff to decide who will be the Left's standard-bearer for the April-May presidential vote.

Conservative Francois Fillon and far-right leader Marine Le Pen, still seen as likely to meet in the knockout on May 7, both have an interest in the primaries' outcome.

But independent centrist Emmanuel Macron, a popular 39-year-old ex-economy minister who is drawing huge crowds with a programme offering an alternative to the classic Left-Right divide, is rising fast, polls show.

Macron has a lot at stake in who the Left chooses.

It will be harder for the ex-banker to corral the centre vote if Socialist ex-prime minister Manuel Valls, who moved policy sharply to the right under Hollande, wins the nomination.

Valls, 54, implemented Hollande's pro-business policies and incurred the anger of many in the Socialist party too for his reforms. He has polled far higher nationally than other left-wing candidates.

An authoritarian interior minister before Hollande named him prime minister, his appeal to the neutral and centre ground could be competition for Macron and hurt the ex-banker's prospects of getting to the May 7 knockout.

But Valls' ardent pursuit of pro-business policies under Hollande could hurt his chances.

If the choice falls on a candidate further to the left, such as Arnaud Montebourg or Benoit Hamon, this will help Macron.

Both men, who were thrown out of government for criticising Hollande's economics, have performed well in televised debates.

DOOMED TO FAIL

The Socialists still trail behind Fillon, Le Pen, Macron and Jean-Luc Melenchon, a veteran campaigner of the "hard" left, for the presidential vote, according to a new opinion poll published by Le Monde on Thursday.

The political air is thick with talk of possible alliances involving a Socialist candidate and Macron. He refused to take part in the primary even though he served in Hollande's government until last year.

"If Manuel Valls wins, there will be scarcely any daylight between him and Macron and that will give Melenchon greater political space," Socialist party chief Jean-Christophe Cambadelis told Reuters.

"If it is Hamon or Montebourg, the difference with Melenchon will practically disappear and that will give greater room for manoeuvre to Emmanuel Macron," he said.

