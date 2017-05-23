French PM calls for vigilance in France after Manchester attack

French PM calls for vigilance in France after Manchester attack

Commuters make their way through the streets near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

PARIS: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday called on French citizens to be vigilant following the suicide attack at a concert in Manchester, which Philippe described as an "abominable crime."

"The most cowardly form of terrorism has struck once again, targeting - as in Paris more than a year ago - a concert venue," Philippe said in a statement in a reference to a similar attack at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris in November 2015.

"I call on my fellow citizens to observe the utmost vigilance, confronted as we are with a threat which is more present than ever before," Philippe said.

(Reporting by Sophie Louet and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Source: Reuters