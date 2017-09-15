French PM says EU-27 not aiming to be tough in Brexit talks
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said during a visit to Berlin on Friday that lead negotiator Michel Barnier was not being deliberately tough with Britain in Brexit negotiations but simply sticking to a sequencing plan for the talks agreed by the EU-27.
"It is our responsibility to ensure that the exit is done in an orderly manner," Philippe told an audience after laying out the French government's reform plans in a speech.
"Our aim is not to be tough with the British. What is true is that these are difficult negotiations," Philippe said.
