French PM says EU-27 not aiming to be tough in Brexit talks

BERLIN: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said during a visit to Berlin on Friday that lead negotiator Michel Barnier was not being deliberately tough with Britain in Brexit negotiations but simply sticking to a sequencing plan for the talks agreed by the EU-27.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that the exit is done in an orderly manner," Philippe told an audience after laying out the French government's reform plans in a speech.

"Our aim is not to be tough with the British. What is true is that these are difficult negotiations," Philippe said.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Paul Carrel)