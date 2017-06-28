French PM to announce further steps to boost Paris as financial hub

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will announce "strong measures" in the coming weeks in order to boost the attractiveness of Paris as a global financial hub, said a government spokesman on Wednesday.

Government spokesman Christophe Castaner told reporters at a news briefing that those new measures were likely to be announced by mid-July. He did not give any more precise details.

Paris, along with other rival European cities such as Frankfurt, has been stepping up its plans to enhance its standing as a global business capital following Britain's vote last year to quit the European Union.

Former Bank of France governor told Reuters this week that banks from London have been quietly securing licences to operate from Paris after Brexit, with planned reforms from new president Emmanuel Macron likely to boost the French capital's standing as a financial centre.

