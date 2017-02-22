French police question Le Pen aides over alleged EU fake jobs
PARIS: French judicial police are questioning far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's bodyguard and chief of staff in relation to a probe into alleged misuse of European Union funds to pay parliamentary assistants, her lawyer said on Wednesday.
Marcel Ceccaldi told Reuters that the affair was a "manipulation" aimed at destabilising the National Front's election campaign. Le Pen has previously denied any wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
