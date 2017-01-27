French presidential candidate Fillon's popularity tumbles - poll

PARIS: Some 61 percent of voters have a negative opinion of French presidential election candidate Francois Fillon, according to an opinion poll carried out after the publication of allegations that he paid his wife for a fake job.

The Odoxa poll shows 38 percent have a good opinion of Fillon. That is a drop of 16 percentage points since a similar poll carried out in November, Odoxa pollsters said.

Satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine reported on Wednesday that Penelope Fillon had been paid some 600,000 euros (US$641,640.00)for many years of employment as a parliamentary assistant to Fillon, then to his replacement as a lawmaker and also for work at a cultural journal.

Fillon denies any wrongdoing and has called the allegations "abject."

The poll was carried out online on Thursday among 1,012 people.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by John Irish)