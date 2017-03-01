French presidential candidate Fillon summoned by investigating magistrates - report

PARIS: French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon has been summoned by the magistrates investigating the case involving payments of taxpayers money to his wife, the Journal du Dimanche newspaper reported on its web site.

The newspaper said the request by the magistrates, appointed last week to look at allegations she did little work for the money, was behind Fillon's announcement earlier on Wednesday that he was postponing a scheduled visit to the Paris farm fair.

Fillon's team said in a statement that he would make a declaration at noon French time (1100 GMT).

(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)