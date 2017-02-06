Channel NewsAsia

French presidential candidate Fillon to hold news conference at 1500 GMT - source

French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon, facing calls from within his own camp to quit over a "fake job" scandal, will hold a news conference at 1500 GMT on Monday, a source close to him said.

  • Posted 06 Feb 2017 17:10
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Charleville-Mezieres, France, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus)

- Reuters