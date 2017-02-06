French presidential candidate Fillon to hold news conference at 1500 GMT - source
French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon, facing calls from within his own camp to quit over a "fake job" scandal, will hold a news conference at 1500 GMT on Monday, a source close to him said.
- Posted 06 Feb 2017 17:10
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus)
- Reuters