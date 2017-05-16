French Prime Minister hires Zodiac Aerospace executive Ribadeau-Dumas

New French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has hired Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas, a leading executive at Zodiac Aerospace, to become his chief of staff, the company said on Tuesday.

Zodiac, which is trying to merge with French peer Safran, said in a statement it hoped to name Ribadeau-Dumas' successor soon.

The planned US$9 billion deal between Safran and Zodiac has come under attack from some shareholders, such as activist investor TCI Fund Management which wants the deal cancelled, following profit warnings issued by Zodiac.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)